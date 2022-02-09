Goa polls: JP Nadda attacks TMC, says WB tops in human trafficking, unreported crimes

Ahead of the Goa assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday launched an attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying the party's track record can be well seen in West Bengal that tops in human trafficking and unreported crimes.

Addressing people during his campaign at Murida-Fatorda in Gao, Nadda said, "BJP tries to represent every section of society. We're the only party to do this because other parties work on the basis of religion, caste and vote bank. We've to take Goa forward and build Golden Goa as per the dream of Manohar Parrikar."

"All other parties are opportunists. To see the track record of Trinamool Congress (TMC), you should go to West Bengal and see the poverty there. West Bengal tops in human trafficking, crimes against children, and unreported crime," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released the BJP manifesto for the ensuing Goa Assembly polls which comprises 22 promises including "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel."

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor