Goa polls: TMC announces housing rights scheme 'Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk'

Ahead of Assembly polls in Goa, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a Housing Rights scheme "Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk" aimed at securing the housing rights of the people in the state.

As per a press note issued by Goa TMC on Tuesday, the scheme aims at securing the housing rights of Goenkars which is a constitutional duty of any government and is interpreted as a fundamental right under Article 21 (Right To Life).

Under the scheme, the TMC-MGP alliance will ensure that within 250 days of forming the government, all the Goan families residing in Goa since before 1976 will be provided with "title and ownership rights of land under possession and 50,000 subsidized homes to homeless families".

In addition, TMC will operationalize pro-people legislations like The Goa Daman and Diu Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964 and The Goa Daman and Diu Mundkars (Protection from eviction) Act, 1975 on the ground and take the cause further.

It is time to bring an era of pro-people legislation which seeks to protect the lives and livelihoods of Goenkars, the note added.

Meanwhile, Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes in the state will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi on Saturday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

( With inputs from ANI )

