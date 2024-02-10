Goa: PRAWAH to meet on Feb 13, says WRD Minister

Panaji, Feb10 Water Resource Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar on Saturday informed the legislative House that the meeting of Mhadei Water Management Authority (PRAWAH) will be held on February 13.

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai had raised the issue of ‘Mhadei’ during the zero hour on the concluding day of the budget session.

Sardesai said that though ‘House Committee’ was formed but it has not met for very long and hence the government should clear its stand on Mhadei.

“House committee has not met for so long. Legal team should report to the House committee. I am a member of this committee, I want to know how much money is spent on the legal team and why the Mhadei matter is not listed in the Supreme Court,” Sardesai questioned.

Replying to him, Minister Shirodkar said that follow up of the case is being done and the government has submitted the required documents to the Apex Court.

“We have given all statements in the SC. Case is fixed in August. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, these states, were told to compile the statements and submit. It has become voluminous, about 500 to 600 pages. Court has told the state to give additional documents, if any has to be submitted. This will help us,” Shirodkar said.

He said that the PRAWAH meeting will be held on February 13, while the House Committee will meet before February 29.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river. Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji. While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in North Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor