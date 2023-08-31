Goa professor booked for molesting student
Panaji, Aug 31 A professor at an educational institute in North Goa district has been booked for allegedly molesting a female student, police said on Thursday.
Sources said that the incident had happened last week.
Panaji women police have registered an FIR against a professor after a complaint in this regard was filed by the father of the victim.
Further investigations are on.
