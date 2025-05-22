Goa Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Power Outage, Landslides and Flood-Like Conditions In Many Areas

Heavy rains has caused sever disruption in various areas across the country. On Wednesday Goa witnessed heavy rainfall for second consecutive day . The Red alert has been issued for rain on Wednesday and has warned of gale force winds. Winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and this speed can reach 70 kilometers per hour, it has been said. A mango tree branch fell on a school in Torse (schools were closed for holiday), while in Karmali, a shop was damaged by a falling tree. Another tree fell on a house in Chimbal, near the Maruti temple. Pedne and Mapusa received over six inches of rain, causing drains and rivers to swell. Waterfalls have surged, leading to entry restrictions. In Mhalwada-Paingin, a jackfruit tree destroyed the house of a homeless woman.

Heavy rains continued to lash the state on Wednesday, reaching 8 inches in the past two days. Northern areas, particularly Pedne and Mapusa, recorded 5 inches. In Mapusa, the pre-monsoon rains exposed lapses in the Municipal Corporation's drainage maintenance. Uncleaned drains near the Tar River and Maruti Mandir led to water accumulation at Usapkar Junction, impacting areas like Alankar (typically unaffected), Dhuleer, the city market, Khorli, Ansabhat, Taliwada, and Kucheli, where roads were knee-deep in water. Roads in several parts of Mapusa were also washed away.

In Panaji, a large mango tree fell in front of the Collector's office, severely damaging over 10 parked two-wheelers. A landslide occurred on the Sada flyover in Vasco. An orange alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to increasing rainfall intensity across the state for the second consecutive day. Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has closed entry to Dudhsagar waterfall, appealing to tourists and locals to avoid the area due to increased water flow and slippery rocks.