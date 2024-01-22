Goa Revenue Minister Babush Monserrate Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Goa Medical College

Panaji: Goa Revenue Minister Babush Monserrate suffered a heart attack on Sunday night and was admitted to the Goa Medical College for treatment. He underwent angioplasty on the same night and his condition is now stable, according to reports.

Monserrate's wife, MLA Jennifer Monserrate, said that his condition is now stable. Monserrate was quite active and participated in a cleanliness drive at the Hanuman temple in Miramar two days ago. On Sunday night, he suddenly complained of chest pain to his family members and was rushed to the GMC for treatment. Doctors there performed an angioplasty on him immediately.

He is currently under the care of a team of expert doctors at the GMC and his condition is stable, according to reports.

Monserrate is a senior politician from Goa and has served as the Revenue Minister in the BJP-led government since 2017. He is also the MLA from the Curtorim constituency.