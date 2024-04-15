Goa: RGP sets three conditions to support the INDIA bloc

Panaji, April 15 Expressing its readiness to support the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has put three conditions to the Congress, including the scrapping of the Kalasa-Banduri project.

Manoj Parab, the President of the RGP, whom the Congress calls the ‘B’ Team of the BJP, said during a presser on Monday that the leaders of the INDIA bloc didn't talk to them on the seat-sharing arrangements.

“But now wherever they hold meetings, we are blamed saying the RGP will divide votes and make the BJP win. They never contacted us in the past. We are ready for seat-sharing only if they fulfill our conditions,” Parab said.

He said the issue of Mhadei river diversion is important for Goa and hence the Congress should clear its views on it.

“We want to give them an offer, which is very simple. We have three conditions, and if they are fulfilled, we are ready to discuss the seat-sharing formula as there is still time left. First, the Congress should mention in its ‘Nyay Patra’ that it will save Mhadei by scrapping the Kalsa-Bandura project with the help of the Karnataka government. Later, their national leaders should address a press conference in this regard,” said Parab, adding that the RGP doesn't trust the Congress on this issue as after it formed the government in Karnataka, it went slow on the Mhadei issue.

“Secondly, the Congress should mention in its state manifesto that it will demolish all slums encroached upon by migrants on government lands. Migrants are coming to Goa and grabbing our land. They are taking our jobs. They have even entered politics and will become ministers in the future. Around 80 per cent of the migrants avail of free medical services at the hospitals,” Parab said.

“Thirdly, the Congress should support us on the ‘Person of Goan Origin’ Bill. They should define who belongs to Goa. We give them time till April 20 to decide on our demands,” Parab added.

