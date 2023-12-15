Goa: Russian national arrested with drugs valued at Rs 1 crore

Panaji, Dec 15 The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Goa Police on Friday arrested a Russian drug dealer for allegedly possessing drugs worth over Rs 1 crore, police said.

The police said that the Russian national, during a raid at Morjim in North Goa, was found in possession of 2 kgs of high quality hydroponic weed, 1.2 kgs of Charas which is a commercial quantity and 15 grams of LSD liquid also being commercial quantity.

"We maintained a discreet surveillance from the past several weeks and through human intelligence and technical surveillance, the Anti Narcotic Cell cracked down on the Russian national and detained him at Morjim," police said.

Police sources said that the Russian national had brought this huge quantity of drugs and intended to supply and distribute the same during the ongoing tourist season within the party circuit.

Police are also trying to find out whether such a huge quantity of drugs have been procured through the dark net and suspect that the payment may be done through crypto currency.

Police are also conducting a probe to ascertain his further linkages if any.

Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

