Goa: Russian woman arrested with drugs valued at Rs 4 lakh

Panaji, Oct 18 Goa Police has arrested a Russian national for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 4 lakhs on Thursday.

Police said that the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) conducted raid at Arambol in North Goa and arrested a Russian woman with 800 grams of Charas valued at Rs 4 lakhs from her possession.

“The Anti Narcotic Cell received a tip off regarding a Russian woman of being involved in Narcotic activity at Arambol. The woman was identified as Margarita Pigina, 38, Russian national who was staying in a rented apartment at Arambol. The ANC raided her rented apartment and seized 800 grams of Charas,” police said.

Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

