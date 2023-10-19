Goa: Russian woman arrested with drugs valued at Rs 4 lakh
By IANS | Published: October 19, 2023 06:49 PM2023-10-19T18:49:44+5:302023-10-19T18:50:03+5:30
Panaji, Oct 18 Goa Police has arrested a Russian national for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 4 lakhs on Thursday.
Police said that the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) conducted raid at Arambol in North Goa and arrested a Russian woman with 800 grams of Charas valued at Rs 4 lakhs from her possession.
“The Anti Narcotic Cell received a tip off regarding a Russian woman of being involved in Narcotic activity at Arambol. The woman was identified as Margarita Pigina, 38, Russian national who was staying in a rented apartment at Arambol. The ANC raided her rented apartment and seized 800 grams of Charas,” police said.
Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor