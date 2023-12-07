Goa school bus accident: LoP Alemao accuses BJP govt of playing with students's lives

Panaji, Dec 7 After a school bus overturned in South Goa injuring few students on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao accused the state BJP government of playing with lives of students and demanded safety audits of all the buses.

"Around 10 students have been injured in this accident. This exposes the complete neglect of the BJP government on safety and security of the Students in Goa. The BJP Government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is playing with the lives of the innocent Students," the Congress leader said.

"I demand that the Chief Minister immediately order safety audits of all the buses transporting students to various schools and colleges across the state. The Government has failed to conduct safety audits of 663 schools out of 1315 in the state, leaving the fate of the students at the mercy of God. It has also failed to maintain the buses transporting students," Alemao alleged.

"There are 316 aided Institutions in Goa with 409 Balrath Buses, similarly the Government has provided 87 Kadamba buses to the students of government high schools and higher secondary schools. I doubt whether there is any system in place like tracking devices, panic buttons, emergency contact numbers etc. which are much needed during emergency situations like today's accident," he said.

"I hope that this unfortunate incident will be the eye opener for the BJP government which is completely obsessed with events by putting the lives of the citizens at risk. I once again demand that the government must immediately stop wasteful expenditures and utilise the funds for providing safety and security to Goans," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor