Goa SCPCR asks to withhold ‘pan masala’ advertisements

Panaji, Dec 6 Taking a suo motu cognisance of tobacco advertisements displayed in the coastal state, Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has asked concerned departments to withhold permissions for ‘pan masala’ billboards.

GSCPCR Chairman Peter F. Borges has directed the Director of Panchayats and Director of Municipal Administration to issue a directive to all Panchayats and Municipalities to withhold permission for 'pan masala' billboards in their respective villages, cities and towns.

“This action is of utmost importance due to the acknowledged health risks associated with pan masala, particularly concerning children.

Swift measures are required to address the appeal of these advertisements to the younger demographic, with the goal of preventing a potential increase in pan masala consumption among children and promptly mitigating associated health risks,” Borges said.

He has directed the officers to immediately remove the ‘Pan Masala’ billboard along the Mandovi River to minimise further public exposure and potential influence, particularly on children.

“Failure to comply may result in further legal actions as per provisions under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. This order is issued with utmost concern for the well-being of children,” he said.

Borges said that such advertisements clearly violate both Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

