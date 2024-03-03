Goa SCPCR issues directive against noise pollution

Panaji, March 2 Taking cognisance of phone calls received during midnight from students preparing for 12th standard exams, the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has issued a directive to stop noise pollution emanating from bars, clubs, and restaurants in the Anjuna and Vagator (coastal areas) of the state.

Talking to IANS, Peter F. Borges, Chairperson of GSCPCR, said that he has received emails complaining about the noise pollution in these areas and asked the authorities to take action.

“Students called me at midnight complaining that the noise pollution is taking place in their areas and hence they can’t concentrate on their studies. Last year also, I had asked authorities to take action,” Borges said, adding parents are worried about the issue.

He said that the complainants even told him that the noise pollution takes place till 7 am, which starts at night which has forced him to take steps to write to authorities.

He has asked the authorities to take action, so the students are not disturbed while they prepare for exams.

“In a decisive move to combat noise pollution, we have issued a stern directive targeting bars, clubs, and restaurants in the Anjuna and Vagator areas. These establishments have been identified for blatantly violating noise control regulations, thereby disrupting the peace and affecting the well-being of students, particularly during their examination time,” Borges said.

He said that the directive mandates immediate and rigorous enforcement operations to be conducted by the Goa Police, the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and the District Magistrate of North Goa.

“These operations are called for the crucial months of March, April, and May, times when students are most in need of a quiet environment to concentrate on their studies,” he added.

For the last two years, people from the coastal area have been complaining about the sound pollution taking place in clubs and restaurants. Following this the High Court had directed action against those playing loud music after 10 pm in the coastal belt.

Later, Goa Police had formed a three-member flying squad, comprising the Superintendent of Police, Police Inspector and Sub Inspector, to keep check on sound pollution taking place in the coastal area during night time.

Sources said that though there are directions from the court, clubs and restaurants don’t adhere to it and government officials fail to take action against the law breakers.

