Goa Shocker: Doctor Molests Spanish Woman Admitted in ICU, Arrested

Goa: Police arrested on duty ICU doctor of private hospital for allegedly inappropriately touching Spanish woman, who was admitted in ICU. According to officials, on Friday, on duty doctor in the ICU was arrested on Thursday after the Spanish patient's sister lodged a complaint.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on August 31 when the patient was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Old Goa. Citing the complaint, the police said a doctor allegedly touched the patient inappropriately at several places. "The doctor has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to outraging the modesty of a woman. The matter is under investigation," police said.

Similar incident was reported in Mumbai back in June 2025 in Govandi area, where a doctor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl during a medical check-up at his clinic. The Govandi police have apprehended the accused, identified as Khalid Ansari.

According to information received from the police, the accused operates a private clinic named Diamond Nursing Home in the Govandi area. The minor girl had visited the clinic for treatment. During the examination, Dr. Ansari allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability and molested her under the guise of medical procedures. He also reportedly warned the girl not to disclose the incident to her mother.