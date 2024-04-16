Goa: Shripad Naik files nomination for LS polls

Panaji, April 16 Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik and BJP’s South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo on Tuesday filed their nomination for Lok Sabha seats.

BJP has fielded Shripad Naik from North and Industrialist Pallavi Dempo as South Goa candidate.

Naik said that credit of his work done in Goa goes to his voters. “We need to win with a maximum margin, so the opposition gets a befitting reply. Next twenty days we have to work hard to achieve our goal,” Naik, who has been North Goa MP for the last twenty-five years, said.

He said that though he was in opposition for ten years, he could still develop his constituency.

BJP leaders and workers accompanied both candidates in large numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in South Goa, from where BJP has fielded a woman candidate.

The coastal state will go to poll on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha general elections for two seats, North and South.

