Goa stalking case: IRB constable sent to police custody

Panaji, Sep 7 An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable, arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman, was on Thursday produced before a Goa court, which sent him to one police custody.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the accused was produced before the court in Mapusa.

He said that a woman from Bardez IN North Goa had approached the Mapusa police station with a complaint stating that on September 1, IRB constable Suraj Shailendra Saxena, along with his friend Babit Naik, had stalked her in order to foster personal contact with her.

"He followed her and abused her and her husband using filthy words. He also threatened the complainant and her husband with dire consequences," the police said.

The police said that the complainant also gave video clippings of the entire incident.

"Taking into consideration the previous history and conduct of the IRB constable (narrated by the complainant), Mapusa police immediately nabbed the accused person Suraj Shailendra Saxena of Chimbel, Tiswadi and arrested him on Wednesday," police said.

