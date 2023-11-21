Goa: Tamnar project gets nod from wildlife board

Panaji, Nov 21 The state Wildlife Board has granted its in-principle approval for the Goa Tamnar Power Transmission line project, which according to the state government is important to cater to power demand.

The Tamnar Power Transmission line, which passes through the Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary, was opposed by environmentalists stating it will destroy the environment as thousands of trees would have to be cut while carrying out work.

However, later the Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC) suggested utilising the existing 220 KV power line alignment in Goa instead of cutting down fresh forest cover to lay a new 400 KV line as part of the project. It was accepted by the Supreme Court.

"the Board has cleared the Tamnar electricity project," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on X.

The power transmission initiative involves laying a 400 KV transmission line from Sangod in Goa to the Karnataka border to address Goa's electricity demand.

Earlier in May, Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar had said that the "Tamnar project’ is important as it will add 1200 MW power to the capacity of the power deficit state, which has been at the receiving end of a string of indiscriminate power cuts during summer".

Speaking about the Tamnar project, Dhavalikar said that people opposed it as destruction of the environment was taking place by cutting trees.

“But now as the Supreme Court has suggested to realign the transmission line with the existing line, there will be no loss of trees,” he said.

“This project is very important to us as it will give us additional 1200 MW power. Work on this project is possible only after the rainy season as Goa and Karnataka receive heavy rainfall,” Dhavalikar said.

He said that work on the project is going on following guidelines of the Supreme Court.

