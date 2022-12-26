Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

A young girl who came to Goa on a vacation, was allegedly raped by the driver of a tempo traveller, said police on Monday. The accused has been arrested, the official added.

The tempo-traveller driver who is allegedly accused of raping a girl tourist has been identified as Chandrashekar, a resident of Goa, the official said.

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of police (SP), North Goa said that the victim was a part of a group of 10-14 young persons who had arrived in Goa on holiday. All the tourists hired tempo travellers to travel around the coastal state. The driver of the tempo traveller sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

"As soon as we received the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Section 376 of IPC against the accused in Women's Police Station and Panaji Police Station," the SP said.

Nidhin Valsan further said that a special team was immediately formed by the Women's Police Station and Panaji Police Station for the investigation of the case and within a short span of time the accused was arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor