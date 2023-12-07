Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamta Banerjee

Panaji, Dec 7 Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) Goa unit on Thursday demanded an apology from Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his alleged ‘Thumka’ remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Spokesperson Trajano D’Mello -- while addressing a press conference -- said that it is an insult of Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader should apologise.

Trajano D’Mello said that Mamta Banerjee is the only woman Chief Minister in India, but the BJP leader failed to respect her.

“Giriraj Singh using words like ‘Thumka’ shows the most outrageous and insulting remark against her. It exposes the culture of BJP of disrespecting women of the country,” D’Mello said.

“It is like insulting mother and sister, when someone makes such remarks against women. BJP has MPs against whom sexual harassment charges are there… and the Olympian women’s were on streets (to protest). Did they get justice,” he questioned, adding that the BJP has double standard.

He said that Giriraj Singh should apologise to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his remarks against her.

“She has done transformation of West Bengal. BJP leaders should know it. We condemn the statement,” he said.

Goa TMC Joint Convenor Samil Volvoikar also condemned the remarks of Giriraj Singh.

“BJP speaks about respect to women and ‘Bethi Bachao Bethi Padhao’ but they have failed to respect Mamata Banerjee,” Volvoikar said.

He said that the BJP was defeated in the assembly election in West Bengal.

“Modi magic and Modi guarantee did not work there. I feel that they could not digest defeat and hence they are making such remarks,” he said.

The BJP MP Giriraj Singh had stirred the controversy on Wednesday after he criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's participation in the Kolkata International Film Festival -- where she was seen shaking a leg with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Singh had said that Mamata Banerjee doing 'thumka' at the film festival is not appropriate drawing sharp criticism from TMC leaders.

Singh, however, said that he used the word 'jashn' and not 'thumka' and he was not wrong in criticising Mamata Banerjee for celebrating film festival when the state is riddled with corruption.

He said that the TMC leaders are exaggerating his remark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor