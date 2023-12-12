Goa Tourism Dept allows 'Sunburn Music Festival' till Dec 30

Panaji, Dec 12 Considering the opposition by locals, Goa Tourism Department has refused to grant permission to 'Sunburn Music Festival' on December 31. However, it has issued a provisional approval to organise three-day festival up to December 30.

The Empower Committee of Tourism department, headed by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has also refused to grant permission for the music to be played beyond 10 p.m.

“We have given provisional approval to organise Sunburn from December 28 to 30. They should stop taking us for granted. They should not expect that we will dance to their tunes,” Khaunte said, adding Sunburn will be held only for three days.

Khaunte said that organisers had sought permission from 4 p.m. till midnight, but the committee has granted the time from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He said that the issues have been also discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant last week had said that if people don’t want the 'Sunburn Music Festival' to be held on December 31, then it will not take place.

He said that BJP MLA from Siolim constituency, Delilah Lobo, had urged him not to allow the 'Sunburn Festival' on December 31.

“If people don’t want it, then how it can happen,” Sawant had told reporters here.

Lobo had urged Sawant not to allow 'Sunburn Music Festival' on December 31, stating that it will affect business of local restaurants and traffic jams will deter people from attending the midnight mass.

The music festival is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31 in the coastal area of North Goa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor