Goa: Two held for betting on Cricket World Cup

Panaji, Oct 20 Goa Police have arrested two persons for allegedly accepting gambling bets for a match played between India and Bangladesh of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Calangute Police said that on Thursday night a raid was conducted at an apartment in Bardez, North Goa, wherein two persons were caught red handed while accepting gambling bets.

The accused persons have been identified as Prajeesh Ramachandra (36) native of Kundapura-Udupi, Karnataka and Suman Harshith (26) native of Mangalore-Karnataka, police said.

“They were caught red handed while accepting gambling bets by using mobile phones and laptop on the on-going ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match played between India and Bangladesh. We have seized 8 mobile phones, 1 Laptop and a television set, all worth Rs 1.5 lakh from their possession,” police said.

Police are further investigating the case.

