Goa would have been more advanced if it was liberated in Aug 1947: CM Sawant

Panaji, June 18 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that if Goa had been liberated from Portuguese rule on August 15, 1947, the coastal state would have become a more advanced state.

Chief Minister Sawant was addressing a gathering after laying a wreath on the Martyrs' memorial at the Azad Maidan in Panaji on Revolution Day.

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik and several freedom fighters were present.

"Though our country got independence in 1947, we were still under Portuguese rule. Our freedom fighters fought with the Portuguese to liberate Goa for 14 years thereafter. In smaller states Goa is advanced. Had we got liberation along with freedom of our country, we would have become a more advanced state (in smaller states) concerning development. We missed three Finance Commissions as we got liberation 14 years late to our freedom. Because of this, we lacked the development," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the then Indian government launched the 'Vijay Operation' to fight against the Portuguese only after pressure from freedom fighters across India was developed.

"Only then did Goa get liberation on December 19, 1961. Since then every government has contributed to the state. Goa is developing at every step and since the last 10 years infrastructure development and human development have reached new heights," the Chief Minister said.

He added that a lot of development has taken place in the last 10 years of the double-engine government at the state and the Centre.

"The government is committed to giving facilities in the education area. We are focusing on innovations and revolution in education," Chief Minister Sawant said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor