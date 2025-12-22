Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: Independent Candidate Radhika Wins Arambol Seat; Check Congress and BJP Status

Counting of votes for the Zilla Panchayat election in Goa is underway on Monday, December 22, across 14 centres, six in North Goa and eight in South Goa, after peaceful polling on Saturday. According to the Election Commission data, over six lakh voters participated in the voting.

As per the initial trends, Calangute and Santa Zilla Panchayat, which the seats by BJP MLAs, were led by Congress. Congress won Davorlim seat, while BJP retained its Xeldem, the home turf of Congress president Amit Patkar.

Radhika Wins Arambol Panchayat Seat

An independent candidate, Radkhika Paleykar, won the Arambol seat by defeating the BJP-MGP alliance candidate. BJP have won Sanvordem, Latambarcem and Calangute. BJP candidate Maheswar Govekar won the Siolim ZP seat.

Goa ZP election recorded the highest voter turnout since 2005 as a key feature of this election. The surge of voters is also attributed to vigorous campaigning by MLAs. The ZP elections have provided a clear picture of rural voter sentiments ahead of crucial assembly elections.