Goan seaman honey-trapped, lost Rs 1.35 crore

Panaji, March 29 A seaman from Goa was honey-trapped on dating app and Rs 1.35 crore were extorted from him, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai said that three persons have been booked in this connection.

The accused persons were extorting money from the complaint since 2020, he said.

He said that the accused persons honey-trapped the complainant on dating app, made his video and demanded money, failing which they threatened to make it viral.

"We have received a complaint from one Delano Fernandes, 45, resident of Cansaulim in South Goa, stating that he was looted of Rs 1.35 crore by the three accused persons. We have registered the case and are trying to verify the names of accused persons," Desai said.

Police have registered an offence against Zeeta Fernandes, Mary Fernandes and Shankar Jadhav, whose identity is yet to be established.

"Finally, he lodged a police complaint at Verna Police station and now we are investigating it further," the police said.

