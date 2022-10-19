Goa's rent-a-bike operators asked to give ISI-marked helmets to tourists

Panaji, Oct 19 The Goa government has asked rent-a-bike operators to provide ISI-marked helmets to tourists.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said: "I am implementing a rule where those operators providing rent-a-bike will have to produce ISI-marked helmets, when they seek permissions or (later) they don't give ISI marked helmets to tourists.

He said that ordinary helmets, without the ISI mark, are not safe.

"They should provide safety to tourists," Godinho said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also warned people against illegally giving their personal two-wheelers for rent, adding strict action will be taken against them.

"If anyone caught giving their personal two-wheeler to rent (to tourists), then the police and transport department will act strictly. The owners will not get it back once they're seized," he said on Wednesday.

Sawant said that he observed an incident earlier in the day when he was passing from the Atal Setu bridge, where two-wheelers are not allowed.

"A Goan will never ride on this bridge. It was not a rented bike. Someone had given that bike for rent illegally," he said.

