GOAT Tour: Lionel Messi experiences Indian tradition and wildlife in a visit to Vantara

Jamnagar, Dec 16 Global football icon Lionel Messi wrapped up his GOAT Tour 2025 with a special visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, near Jamnagar in Gujarat. Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed wildlife, and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams at the centre.

His engagements during the visit reflected the humility and humanitarian values for which he is widely recognised, and highlighted the warm bond and friendship he shares with Anant Ambani, rooted in a shared commitment to wildlife conservation.

Accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentine legend was welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti.

In his GOAT Tour, Messi started with a chaotic visit to Kolkata, followed by memorable events in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The football legend, who guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja, and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India’s timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles, and fostered young animals from across the globe. He also visited the green energy complex and the world’s largest refinery complex, where he expressed amazement at the scale and vision behind the operations.

At the care centre for lions, leopards, tigers, and other endangered species, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched, naturalistic environments, many of whom approached him with curiosity. He then visited the Herbivore Care Centre and the Reptile Care Centre, where he observed animals flourishing under specialised veterinary care, customised nutrition, behavioural training, and husbandry protocols that reflect Vantara’s global leadership in wildlife welfare.

During the visit, he also toured the multi-speciality wildlife hospital, witnessing real-time clinical and surgical procedures, and later fed the okapis, rhinos, giraffes, and elephants. From a global perspective, he also praised the commitment of the Prime Minister of India to advancing wildlife care and conservation in the country.

At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub “Lionel,” a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.

The highlight of the tour came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf saved along with his ailing mother, Prathima, from harsh labour in the logging industry two years ago. In a moment that captured hearts across the centre, Messi engaged in an impromptu football enrichment activity with Maniklal, demonstrating the universal language of play. The calf responded enthusiastically to the activity, making playful moves that showcased his own emerging skills, marking one of the most memorable moments of Messi’s visit to India.

Responding in Spanish to Anant Ambani, thanking him for visiting Vantara and inspiring everyone selflessly toward animals and mankind, Messi said, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.”

As the visit came to a close, Messi participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, traditional rituals symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings. The ceremony concluded with chants for peace and well-being, underscoring the shared values that align Vantara’s mission with Messi’s global legacy.

Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation dedicated to social causes, education, healthcare, and children’s welfare worldwide, expressed a deep sense of alignment with Vantara’s purpose and appreciation for its vision of compassionate, science-driven care for animals.

