Godavari Accident: Four Killed, Two Critically Injured in Head-On Collision on Rajanagaram National Highway in AP

Four people were killed and two seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Rajanagaram National Highway in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning, May 26. As per the initial information, five people were travelling from Diwan Cheruvu area in Rajahmundry to Kovvuru at around 9:45 am when a truck coming in the opposite direction hit their car.

Three died on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital, and the remaining passenger is in critical condition.

Visuals From Accident Site

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Four dead, two critically injured in a road accident that took place on Rajanagaram National Highway in East Godavari district.



The truck driver was absconding and the police were searching for him, said the official. The Police are in the process of registering a case.