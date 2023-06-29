GoFirst Resolution Professionals submit revival plan to DGCA

New Delhi[India], June 29 : Resolution Professionals (RP) submitted a detailed plan about Go First revival before the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday.

After an almost two-and-half hour-long meeting with DGCA and its senior officials in Delhi, Go First Resolution Professionals has assured the regulator that the company is serious about restarting the business.

A statement from GoFirst said, "Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations."

"Resumption plan proposes to operate GoFirst from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights", a GoFirst official told ANI.

The plan proposes to restart operations at the earliest possible after the DGCA inspection.

"We are awaiting a formal submission of the revival plan after the detailed presentation by the RP today", a DGCA official told ANI.

If the DGCA is satisfied with the revival plan of GoFirst then the regulator will conduct an inspection audit on the basis of the resumption plan, the statement added.

The airline operator in early May filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. All flights of GoFirst are grounded due to operational reasons till June 30.

