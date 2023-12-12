Gogamedi murder case: Student pursuing air hostess course in Jaipur arrested

Jaipur, Dec 12 Police have arrested a woman, Pooja Saini alias Pooja Batra, who is pursuing an air hostess course here, in the murder of Shri Rajput Karni Sena National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, said officials on Tuesday.

Kota-based Pooja and her husband had made arrangements for shooter Nitin Fauji to stay in Jaipur. Weapons were also made available to him. He was also introduced to some people.

Pooja is undergoing training as an air hostess in Jaipur, said police.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, “A team raided a flat under the monitoring of Additional DCP. The police found Pooja there. When Pooja was inquired about Nitin, she told that Nitin was staying here. Not only this, Pooja shared the flat with Nitin Fauji for many days. Pooja has been arrested and is being interrogated,” he added.

Joseph said, "Pooja is the wife of Kota's history-sheeter Mahendra alias Sameer. Along with providing residential help to the accused, Mahendra and Pooja also provided weapons to the shooters.

"Mahendra allegedly dropped both the shooters in his car on the Ajmer Road to kill Gogamedi by giving them Rs 50,000 each and modern weapons. Mahendra is still absconding."

"Pooja is the fifth arrest in the case. First, Ramveer from Jaipur was arrested for helping the shooter. After this, both the shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore were arrested from Chandigarh. Udham Singh, who helped both the shooters, was also arrested," said the police officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor