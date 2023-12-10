Gogamedi murder case: Three nabbed from Chandigarh in joint operation by Delhi-Raj Police

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with the Rajasthan Police has apprehended three men, including the primary accused Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji from Chandigarh, in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The detainees were transported to the northern range Crime Branch office in Delhi and will be handed over to the Rajasthan Police later in the day.

According to sources, the Crime Branch received intel that the two suspects were hiding in Chandigarh.

A team, under the supervision of DCP (Crime Branch) Amit Goel, collaborated with Rajasthan Police and during a late night raid at Sector 22 in Chandigarh, the team successfully apprehended the two shooters, Rohit and Nitin, along with an associate identified as Udham, said the sources.

On December 5, two assailants entered Gogamedi's house in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur and opened fire at him. He was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital in Mansarovar where he was declared dead.

His supporters have been sitting on strike since then demanding the arrest of the accused.

On Wednesday evening, Gogamedi's wife Shila Shekhawat, in an address at the protest site, said: "I have a demand that the protest will continue until the accused are brought before us."

