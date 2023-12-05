Gogamedi murder in Jaipur sparks protests across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 5 Protests broke out across Rajasthan after the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday.

In Churu, Gogamedi's supporters pelted stones at the bus and also blocked the road. There was chaos among the passengers after the stone pelting.

In Jaipur also, the road was blocked outside Metro Mass Hospital.

The market was closed in Kumbhalgarh of Rajsamand.

People came to the streets in Sadulpur in Churu. The main road from Sadulpur to Sidhmukh was blocked in village Chainpura Bada. Along with this, some people also pelted stones at the roadways bus coming to Sadulpur from Hanumangarh depot.

When the stone pelting took place, there were 25-30 passengers in the bus, and they left their luggage in the bus and ran away.

The police arrived after the information and tried to pacify the people, but the road has not been reopened yet.

A large number of supporters of Gogamedi reached the Metro Mass Hospital in Jaipur's Mansarovar area, where he had been taken after the attack, and blocked the road there and burnt tyres. An attempt was made by the police to persuade them to leave, but they did not heed it.

Till late evening, the supporters remained gathered outside the hospital and kept shouting slogans in protest.

In Kumbhalgarh of Rajsamand also, the traders committee expressed protest by closing shops. They also demanded to arrest the criminals responsible.

