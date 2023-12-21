Gogi gang member nabbed in Delhi after shootout

New Delhi, Oct 21 A member of the infamous Jitender Gogi gang was arrested in the national capital after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday.

The criminal was identified as Karan Thapa, a resident of Alipur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said that information regarding the collection of extortion money from local business people was received at Alipur police, and a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

The police team established that the Gogi gang's operations have been taken over by notorious gangster Yogesh a.k.a Tunda, who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, and he is making these extortion calls through his co-associates/operatives.

“On December 13, police apprehended an active Gogi gang member, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Panipat district. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him," said the DCP.

During interrogation, Sushil revealed that he, along with his associates Harsh alias Chintu and Karan Thapa, were extorting money from businessmen in Alipur and nearby areas on the instructions of Yogesh.

"Through electronic surveillance and local intelligence, another co-accused, Harsh alias Chintu, a resident of Alipur was apprehended on Tuesday from Sonipat in Haryana," the DCP said.

Recently, another information about another absconding Gogi gang member actively involved in extortion was received. "A trap was laid in Mukhmail Pur village and when the suspect arrived and was asked to stop, he attempted to flee on a motorcycle and opened fire at the police," he said.

The police retaliated and a bullet injured the accused, identified as Thapa, was hit in the left leg.

"Thapa was subsequently apprehended and arrested. He was carrying a sophisticated .32-bore pistol. Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, one cartridge was in the chamber and another was in the magazine of the recovered pistol from the accused.

"He was then taken to SRHC Hospital and referred to the Higher Centre at BSA Rohini," the DCP added.

