Gogi Gang's extortion racket busted, 10 nabbed in multi-state raids

New Delhi, Jan 25 After a series of raids in multiple states, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested eight persons and apprehended two juveniles belonging to the infamous Gogi Gang, who were running an extortion racket in the national capital and its peripherals, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Pahal a.k.a Boxer, Narender Yadav, Manish a.k.a Sunny Kakran, Manmohan a.k.a Gaurav, Navprabhat Chaudhary, Devraj Dabas, Azad a.k.a Pahalwan and Khushboo a.k.a Golu.

On November 30, 2023, Gaurav Tyagi had filed a complaint, reporting an incident where unidentified individuals opened fire within the premises of his residence in Wazirabad village in Delhi. The police also found an empty cartridge and a note near the main gate of the house.

The note, attributed to members of the Gogi Gang namely Deepak Boxer, Sunny Kakran and Anuj Jaat, demanded an extortion sum of Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, the note conveyed explicit threats, stating that failure to comply with the demand would result in harm to a family member.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sanjay Bhatia, said that on December 9, 2023, an information was received that the culprits involved in this case are in Sonipat, Haryana.

A police team was sent to Sonipat to verify the facts and to nab the culprits.

“Accordingly, on the basis of specific inputs, two juveniles were apprehended from Sonipat, who had fired inside the house of the victim in Wazirabad,” said the DCP.

On questioning, both the juveniles disclosed that they used to talk with Manmohan and Manish, who are lodged in Tihar Jail, and continuously received instructions from them.

“The present target was given to them by Manmohan and Manish and they had written a chit on their instructions and fired the round. After the commission of the assignment, they reportedly handed over the weapon to a person named Devraj,” the officer said.

Accordingly, at their instance, Devraj was also apprehended from Puth Khurd, Delhi, and the weapon used in the crime along with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

“During further investigation, it was revealed that the extortion and threat messages were being sent by Narender Yadav, a resident of Noida, from an online number.

"Accordingly, on the basis of technical inputs, he was also arrested and a SIM Card of Dubai, which was used for sending extortion messages, was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.

The DCP also said the juveniles told police that on the instruction of Sunny and Gaurav, a person named Vikash had given the weapon and a motorcycle to them and also shown the house of the target.

“With technical analysis, the person was identified as Navprabhat who was using a fake identity in the name of Vikash to hide himself. He was arrested from Sonali in Uttar Pradesh near Nepal border,” the DCP said.

“Deepak, Sunny, and Gaurav were also arrested on whose directions the present crime was committed. The mobile phone which was being used by the accused persons in Tihar Jail for operating the gang has also been recovered. All the accused persons are associated with the Gogi Gang,” the officer added.

