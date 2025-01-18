Gold and diamonds worth Rs 2.55 crore seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, Jan 18 Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai carried out a major operation, seizing gold and diamonds worth a total of Rs 2.55 crore in separate cases during the intervening night of January 17-18.

In the first case, based on specific intelligence, customs officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. Upon detailed examination, officials recovered 24-carat crude gold dust concealed within the body cavities of the suspects.

The total net weight of the seized gold was 2.465 kg, with a provisional valuation of Rs 1.80 crore. Both passengers were taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In a separate incident, customs officials, acting on another specific input, intercepted a passenger preparing to board a flight to Dubai. Upon thorough inspection, they discovered a stash of cut and polished diamonds concealed within the passenger’s body cavities.

The haul included lab-grown loose diamonds weighing 21.70 carats, valued at Rs 5.20 lakh, and natural loose diamonds weighing 226.95 carats, valued at Rs 69.69 lakh. The total value of the seized diamonds was Rs 74.90 lakh.

The combined value of the gold and diamonds seized in these cases stands at Rs 2.55 crore. So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents.

Further investigations are underway to uncover any larger networks or accomplices involved in these cases.

In December, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials busted a gold smuggling racket at Mumbai airport and arrested six people seizing 12.5 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold worth nearly Rs 10 crore.

Earlier in November, the Airport Customs successfully executed a significant operation leading to the seizure of gold dust in wax form, having a net weight of 1.8 kg valued at Rs 1.36 crore. An airport private staff and a transit passenger were arrested.

