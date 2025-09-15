Gold and Silver Prices Drop: Check the Latest Rates for 14 to 24 Carat Gold On September 15 2025

Gold Silver Rate: Price of gold and silver prince saw a downfall in bullion market on Monday, September 15, 2025. Rate 24-carat gold is Rs 1,12,891 per 10 grams including GST and silver is Rs 131595 per kg. Today, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 104 and is Rs 109603 per 10 grams excluding GST. At the same time, the price of silver has fallen by Rs 245. Today, it opened at Rs 127763 excluding GST.

In first two week September, gold has become expensive by Rs 7215 per 10 grams. While the price of silver has increased by Rs 10191 per kg. According to IBJA rates, on the last working day of August, gold closed at Rs 102388 per 10 grams. Silver also closed at Rs 117572 per kg. According to IBJA, the price of silver closed at Rs 109707 on Friday. On the other hand, the price of silver closed at Rs 128008 per kg without GST.

Gold price by carat

Price of 23 carat gold also fell by Rs 104 to Rs 109,164 per 10 grams, with GST is now Rs 112,438. This does not include making charges. The price of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 96 to Rs 100,396 per 10 grams. With GST, it has become Rs 103,407.

Today, the price of 18-carat gold opened at Rs 82,202 per 10 grams, a decrease of Rs 78. Including GST, the price is Rs 84,668. The price of 14-carat gold, inclusive of GST, has reached Rs 66,041.The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) releases spot prices for gold and silver twice daily, at 12 noon and 5 pm. Prices may vary by Rs 1,000 to 2,000 depending on the city.