Gold and Silver Prices Fall on 14 May 2025; Check New Rates for 14 to 24 Carat Gold Before Buying

Post India Pakistan ceasefire the stock market around the world rose and people started taking risk, because off which the demand for safe investments like gold decreased. On Wednesday, May 14, there has been a big change in the prices of gold and silver. Today, 24-carat gold became cheaper by Rs 568 per 10 grams in the bullion market and opened at Rs 93,776. Whereas, the price of silver fell by Rs 871 and opened at Rs 95,949 per kg.

The bullion market rates have been released by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), which does not include GST. This is likely to cause a difference of Rs 1,000 to 2,000 in your city. IBJA releases rates twice a day. Once around 12 noon and the second around 5 pm.

What is the rate with GST?

Today, including GST, the price of gold has become Rs 96,589 per 10 grams and silver Rs 98,827 per kg. This year, gold has become expensive by about Rs 18,036 and silver by Rs 9932. On December 31, 2024, the price of gold was Rs 76,045 per 10 grams and the price of silver was Rs 85,680 per kg. On this day, gold closed at Rs 75,740. Silver also closed at Rs 86,017 per kg.

According to IBJA rates, 23-carat gold also became cheaper by Rs 565 today and came to Rs 93,401 per 10 grams. At the same time, the average spot price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 420 and came to Rs 85,899 per 10 grams. The price of 18-carat gold has also become cheaper and came to Rs 70,332 per 10 grams. While, the price of 14-carat gold has fallen by Rs 332 to Rs 54,859.