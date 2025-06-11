Gold and Silver Prices on June 11, 2025: Check Latest Rates Before Buying

Following a surge in gold and silver prices, rates have dipped slightly. Silver prices have fallen by Rs 806 to Rs 106,194 per kg, from a high of Rs 107,000. Silver prices including GST have reached Rs 109,389. The price of 24-carat gold including GST has reached Rs 98,936 per 10 grams. Today, gold (excluding GST) fell by Rs 304, opening at Rs 96,055 per 10 grams.

As per the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has announced the spot rates of gold and silver. GST is not applicable on this. There is a possibility of a difference of Rs 1,000 to 2,000 in your city.

Also Read: PM Modi’s golden decade a vision for strong, developed India: TN BJP

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has announced spot rates for gold and silver. GST is not applicable on these. There is a possibility of a difference of Rs 1,000 to 2,000 in your city. IBJA announces rates twice a day. Once at 12 noon and the second time at 5 pm. According to IBJA rates, 23 carat gold also became cheaper by Rs 303 and opened at Rs 95670 per 10 grams. At the same time, the average spot price of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 279 in the afternoon and opened at Rs 87986 per 10 grams. The price of 18 carat gold also became cheaper by Rs 228 and came to Rs 72041 per 10 grams. While, the price of 14 carat gold fell by Rs 178 and came to Rs 56192.

Gold is cheaper by Rs 3045 than its high

In the bullion market, gold is cheaper by Rs 3045 than its all-time high. On April 22, 2025, gold was at an all-time high of Rs 99100 per 10 grams. This year, gold has become expensive by about Rs 20315 and silver by Rs 20010. On December 24, 2019, gold opened at Rs 76,045 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 85,680 per kilogram. On this day, gold closed at Rs 75,740. Silver also closed at Rs 86,017 per kilogram.