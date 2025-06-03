Gold and Silver Prices Surge on June 3, 2025: Check Latest Rates

Price of Gold and silver has seen major change on 3rd June 2025. The rate of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 282 per 10 grams, while the price of silver increased by Rs 2178 per kg. Today, 24-carat gold opened at Rs 96,962 excluding GST. While the price of silver has reached Rs 99,939. With 3 percent GST, gold is being sold at Rs 99,870 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 102,937 per kg.

The India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has announced the spot rates of gold and silver. It does not include GST. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to 2000 in your city. IBJA issues rates twice a day. Once around 12 noon, and the second time around 5 pm.

According to IBJA rates, the price of 23-carat gold today increased by Rs 281 to Rs 96,574 per 10 grams. The average spot price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 258 to Rs 88,817 per 10 grams. The price of 10-carat gold is Rs 66,960 per 10 grams. The price of 14-carat gold has increased by Rs 165 to Rs 56,923.

Gold cheaper from the highest level

Gold has fallen Rs 2,138 from its peak of Rs 99,100 per 10 grams, reached on April 22, 2025. Since December 31, 2024, gold prices have increased by approximately Rs 26,544 (from Rs 76,045 per 10 grams) and silver by Rs 13,922 (from Rs 85,680 per kg). The closing prices on that day were Rs 75,740 for gold and Rs 86,017 per kg for silver.