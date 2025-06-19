Gold and Silver Rates Fall on June 19 2025: Check Latest Rates

On June 19, the bullion market witnessed a significant drop in the prices of both gold and silver. The rate of silver plunged sharply by Rs 2,069, bringing it down to Rs 1,07,343 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of gold also declined by Rs 686, reaching Rs 98,768 per 10 grams. After including GST, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs1,01,731 per 10 grams, while silver is priced at Rs 1,10,563 per kilogram.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) released the official spot rates for gold and silver, which do not include GST. It's important to note that prices may vary by Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 depending on your city. The IBJA issues these rates twice daily once around 12 noon and again at 5 PM.

What is the rate of 22-carat gold?

According to IBJA rates, today, i.e. on Thursday, June 19, the price of 23-carat gold fell by Rs 683 to Rs 98373 per 10 grams. The average spot price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 629 to Rs 90,471 per 10 grams. The price of 18-carat gold fell by Rs 515 to Rs 74,076 per 10 grams. The price of 14-carat gold fell by Rs 402 to Rs 57,779. This does not include GST and making charge.