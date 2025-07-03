Gold And Silver Rates For July 3rd 2025: Check the Latest Price

Rates of gold and silver are fluctuating from past few days. Today on July 3rd 2025 the prices of both precious metals gold and silver are increased. The rate of yellow metal has increased by Rs. 306 and the price of silver by Rs 1,060. 24 carat gold is Rs 97,389 with GST, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,00,719 per 10 grams and the price of silver is Rs 1,10,980 per kg. As per the IBJA rate, the price of 23-carat gold has increased by Rs 306 to Rs 97,394 per 10 grams. Due to GST, its price has now reached Rs 1,00,315. While the average spot price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 280 to Rs 89,572 per 10 grams.

Due to GST, it will be Rs 92,259 per 10 grams. Similarly the price of 18-carat gold has increased by Rs 230 to Rs 73,340 per 10 grams and with 3 percent GST, it will now cost Rs 75,540. Talking about the price of 14-carat gold has increased by Rs 179 to Rs 57,205 per 10 grams. After adding GST, it will reach Rs 58,921 per 10 grams. This does not include any making charges.

Also Read: US Rice Contains Highest Arsenic Levels; Indian Basmati and Thai Jasmine Among Safest, Reveals New Study

The India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has announced the spot rates of gold and silver. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to 2000 in your city. IBJA releases rates twice a day. Once around 12 noon, the second time around 5 pm.