Gold and Silver Rates Increase on July 18 2025: Know Today’s Price for 10g Gold

Gold and silver rates saw big change on July 18 2025 as the price of both precious metals have increased once again. The price of silver has increased by Rs 1,300 in the bullion market. Whereas, gold has increased by Rs 375. Including GST, 24-carat gold is being sold at a rate of Rs 1,00,762 per 10 grams, while silver is being sold at Rs 1,15,669 per kg.

On Thursday July 17, the price of silver closed at Rs 1,11,000 per kg and the price of gold at Rs 97,453 per 10 grams. Today, the price of 24-carat gold has increased to Rs 97,828 per 10 grams. Whereas, the price of silver opened at Rs 1,12,300 per kg.

How expensive was gold in July?

In July, silver's price increase of Rs 5,490 far outpaced gold's rise of Rs 1,942 per ten grams. On June 30, gold closed at Rs 95,886 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 105,510 per kg, excluding GST, according to IBJA rates. Note that local prices may vary by Rs 1,000-2,000. IBJA releases spot prices twice daily, around noon and 5 pm.

What are the rates for 18 to 23 carats?

According to IBJA rates, 23 carat gold also became expensive by Rs 375 and opened at Rs 97,436 per 10 grams. Due to GST, its price has now become Rs 1,00,359. This does not include making charges. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs 89,610 per 10 grams. Including GST, it has become Rs 92,298. Today, the price of 18-carat gold has increased by Rs 281 to Rs 73,371 and with GST, it has reached Rs 75,572 per 10 grams.