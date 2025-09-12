Gold and Silver Rates Today: Gold Surges, Silver Jumps by Rs 2,849 Ahead of Navratri; Check Updated Prices Before Buying

Price of 24-carat gold has crossed 113,000 with GST and silver has crossed 131,000. On Friday September 12, gold price increased by Rs 744 and is Rs 109,841 per 10 grams without GST. While, its price is now Rs 113,136 with 3 percent GST. On the other hand, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2,849. Both gold and silver have reached new highs. In September, gold prices surged by Rs 7,453 per 10 grams, and silver rose by Rs 9,776 per kg. According to IBJA rates, on the last trading day of August, gold closed at Rs 102,388 per 10 grams. Silver also closed at Rs 117,572 per kg.

According to IBJA, the price of 24-carat gold without GST opened today, i.e., Friday, at Rs 109,841. On Thursday, it closed at Rs 109,097. On the other hand, the price of silver closed at Rs 124,499 per kg without GST. Price of 23 carat gold also increased by Rs 741 to Rs 109,401 per 10 grams. With GST, its price is now Rs 112,683. This does not include making charges. The price of 22 carat gold increased by Rs 681 to Rs 100,614 per 10 grams. With GST, it has become Rs 103,632.

Today, the price of 18 carat gold increased by Rs 558 to Rs 82,381 per 10 grams and with GST, it has reached Rs 84,852 per 10 grams. While the price of 14 carat gold has now reached Rs 66,184 with GST. Spot rates of gold and silver are announced by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). There may be a difference of Rs 1,000 to 2,000 in your city. IBJA announces rates twice a day. Rates are announced once at 12 noon and the second time at 5 pm.