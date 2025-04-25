Gold Becomes Cheaper Ahead of Akshay Tritiya; Check Price for 10 Grams Inside

Ahead of Akshay Tritiya, gold and silver prices have seen a fall. On April 25, the price of 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 617 per 10 grams. Today, the price of 24-carat gold in the bullion market has come down to Rs 95,669 per 10 grams, while silver has opened cheaper by Rs 121 and opened at Rs 97,513 per kg. Due to GST, the price of gold has now become Rs 98,339 per 10 grams, while the price of silver has increased to Rs 100,438 per kg.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has announced the bullion market rates, which do not include GST. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to 2000 in your city. IBJA issues rates twice a day, once around 12 noon, and the second time around 5 pm. The price of 23-carat gold fell by Rs 614 to Rs 95,286 per 10 grams today, according to the IBJA rate.

The average spot price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 565 to Rs 87,633. The price of 18-carat gold fell by Rs 463 to Rs 71,752. The price of 14-carat gold fell by Rs 361 to Rs 56,966. According to a report by Reuters, gold prices fell by more than 1 percent on Friday as China started considering lifting tariffs on some US goods. This has shaken the image of gold as a 'safe investment'.