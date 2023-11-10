Gold has given positive returns of 21% in last one year
New Delhi, Nov 10 Gold has given positive returns of 21.84 per cent in the past one year, while returns on Silver has been 21.05 per cent, as per a report by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.
In October, Indian stock markets exhibited a negative trend, highlighted by a 2.84 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index, with the mid-cap 150 index leading the decline at 3.80 per cent.
With the exception of Realty, all sectors reported negative performance. The Metals sector saw the steepest decline, dropping by 6 per cent.
In the US, S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both experienced a 2 per cent decline in October 2023, with the Healthcare & Consumer Discretionary sector being the largest contributor to the S&P 500's fall. Globally, both emerging and developed markets saw negative performance, with declines of 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. South Korea witnessed the most significant drop at 7 per cent, while Switzerland led the decline in developed markets with a 5 per cent fall.
Crude oil prices nosedived by 11 per cent during October, due to rising geo-political risks, low demand from the US and mixed Chinese data. On the commodities front, precious metals were in the green with gold and silver prices rising by 7 per cent and 1 per cent respectively, amid rising tensions in the middle east. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum went soaring at 29 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.
