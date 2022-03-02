Gold jewellery worth over Rs 16 cr, fake currency seized, 4 detained in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 2 Thirty-two kg gold jewellery worth over Rs 16 crore and fake currency with face value of over Rs 7 lakh were seized from Bhubaneswar city in two separate cases on Wednesday, an official said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has seized such a huge cache of gold jewellery from Bhubaneswar railway station and detained four persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Dixit Hasamukhlal Jain, Mahesh Uma Sare, Suresh Sahadev Khabe and Dipak Ananta Padel. All the accused belong to Mumbai, said Chandrasekhar Sahu, SDPO, Khurda Road railway zone.

The gold ornaments were transported from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar by the Konark Express, Sahu said.

"They have evaded tax payment and not mentioned the buyers' name. As their movement was suspicious, we detained the accused," he said.

"The detained persons have claimed that they brought these jewellery items to sell in local shops in Bhubaneswar and nearby areas," he informed.

Similarly, in another case, the Commissionerate Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 7 lakh from Bhubaneswar city and arrested the accused identified as Satya Narayan Prusty and Bhula Pradhan.

During the investigation, the police found that both have decided to start manufacturing fake currencies to become rich.

The duo duped two people of Rs 24 lakh on the pretext of providing them job, said Arun Swain, inspector-in-charge, Kharavela Nagar police station.

While printing different notes, the accused were able to print the counterfeit currency notes of Rs 200 denomination in a proper way and tried to exchange those fake currencies, he said.

The police have seized a laptop, colour printer, ink jet and other materials used for printing the fake currency.

