Gold Price Falls, Silver Surges on May 26: Check Latest Rates

The gold rate has become cheaper in bullion market today on 26 May 2025, while silver price has climbed. As of today the price of 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 89. While the price of silver has increased by Rs 801. Today, the price of 24-carat gold opened at Rs 95,382 excluding GST. While silver has now reached Rs 97,710. The India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has announced the bullion market rates. This does not include GST. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 in your city. IBJA issues rates twice a day. Once around 12 noon, and the second time around 5 pm.

According to IBJA rates, 23-carat gold also became cheaper by Rs 89 today and opened at Rs 95,000 per 10 grams. At the same time, the average spot price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 81 around noon and opened at Rs 87,370 per 10 grams. The price of 18-carat gold has also become cheaper by Rs 66 and has come down to Rs 71537 per 10 grams. While the price of 14-carat gold has fallen by Rs 53 to Rs 55798.

Price with GST

Today, with 3% GST, gold is being sold at Rs 98,243 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 1,00,641 per kg. In the bullion market, gold is cheaper by Rs 3718 from its all-time high. On April 22, 2025, the price of gold was at an all-time high of Rs 99,100 per 10 grams.

This year, gold has become expensive by about Rs 19,642 and silver by Rs 11693. On December 31, 24, gold opened at Rs 76,045 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 85,680 per kg. On this day, gold closed at Rs 75,740. Silver also closed at Rs 86,017 per kg.