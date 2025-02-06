Gold Price on February 6, 2025: Yellow Metal Hits All-Time High at Rs 84,894 Per 10 Grams, Silver Up by Rs 2,300 Per Kg

The gold price hit an all-time high of Rs 84,894 per 10 grams on Thursday, February 6, after a rise of Rs 2,200 on 10 per gram, while the silver rate went up to nearly Rs 2,300 per kg. This comes after the Gold April futures decreased at MCX, which opened marginally lower today at Rs 84,512 per gram, down by 0.07% or Rs 55. Also, the Silver Match future decreased and is trading at Rs 95,549 per kg, down by 0.43% or Rs 416.

On Wednesday, February 5, gold and silver settled on a positive note in the domestic and international markets. The Gold April futures contract settled at Rs 84,567 per 10 grams, gaining 0.92%, and the Silver March futures contract settled at Rs 95,965 per kg, gaining 0.27%.

Gold and silver showed very high price volatility, and gold prices hit $2,900 per troy ounce levels in the international markets for the first time. Gold prices also hit record highs in the domestic markets amid weakness in the rupee and profit-taking in the dollar index.

Gold Price in Mumbai on February 2, 2025

The price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 56,874 per 8 grams, while the price of 24-carat (pure gold) is Rs 60,624 per 8 grams.

Gold Price in Delhi on February 2, 2025

The gold rate for 22 carats in the National Capital is Rs 57,984 per 8 grams, while the price for 24 carats is Rs 61,840 per 8 grams.

Gold Price in Chennai on February 2, 2025

The price of 22-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 56,952 per 8 grams, while the price of 24-carat gold today is Rs 60,720 per 8 grams.

Gold Price in Hyderabad on February 2, 2025

The price of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is Rs 57,160 per 8 grams, while the price of 24-carat gold today is Rs 60,960 per 8 grams.