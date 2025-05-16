Gold Prices Dip Across India on May 16: Check City-Wise Rates Here

The price of gold continued to fall in the local market as investors shifted their focus away from safe-haven assets as the trade war between the US and China and other nations subsided. The future contract gold rate fell at the Multi Commodity Exchange's (MCX) opening session on Friday, May 16, 2025. Today, the June 5 gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began at Rs 92,859 per 10 grammes, down Rs 310 from the previous close of Rs 93,169. It fell even further, falling Rs 441 to a low of Rs 92,728. However, it was trading flat at Rs 93,175 at around 1:24 pm.

The price of precious metals has dropped to its lowest level in a month on a global scale. Bullion rates have increased due to a number of variables, including the US-China tariff tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war, and equity market volatility, but all of them appear to be slowing down. The price of gold increased on the retail market compared to the value of the day before. Goodreturns states that the current price of gold is Rs 87,200 per 10 grammes for 22-carat purity and Rs 95,130 per 10 grammes for 24-carat purity. The price of 18 carat gold is Rs 71,350/10 grammes at the same time.

Today’s Gold Rate Of Mumbai and Other Indian Cities:

City: Delhi

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,350/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,280/10g

City: Mumbai

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,200/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,130/10g

City: Hyderabad

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,200/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,130/10g

City: Chennai

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,200/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,130/10g

City: Kolkata

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,200/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,130/10g

City: Bengaluru

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,200/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,130/10g

City: Jaipur

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,350/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,280/10g

City: Lucknow

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,350/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,280/10g

City: Ahmedabad

22-Carat Gold Price: Rs 87,250/10g

24-Carat Gold Price: Rs 95,180/10g