Gold Prices Fall on June 6, 2025: Here’s What You Need to Know Before Buying

Gold prices continued to decline on May 6, 2025 giving common man a big relief ahead of wedding season. On Friday, the price of 24-carat gold dropped by rs 805. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, 24-carat gold is now priced at Rs 97,358 per 10 grams, down from ₹98,163 per 10 grams the previous evening. The price of silver today was Rs 104,610 per kg. On Thursday evening, the price of silver was Rs 104,675.

How much is 23-carat gold?

According to the rates announced by the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, the price of 23-carat gold today is Rs 96,968 per 10 grams. Yesterday at 5 pm, it was Rs 97,770 per 10 grams. Today, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 802 compared to yesterday.

What is the price of 22 carat gold?

On Friday, the average spot price of 22 carat gold was Rs 89,180 per 10 grams. While at around 12 noon, the price of 18 carat gold is Rs 73,019 per 10 grams and the price of 14 carat gold is Rs 56,964 per 10 grams. This does not include GST.

The Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association has announced these rates. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to 2000 in the rates in your city. This rate is issued twice a day by the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association. The first time the rates are announced at 12 noon and the second time at 5 pm.