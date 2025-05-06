Gold Prices Surge on 6th May 2025 Ahead of Wedding Season; Check latest Rate

Ahead of wedding season the price of gold and silver has again increased. Today, the price of 24-carat gold has reached Rs 96,761 per 10 grams. If GST is added, its price will be Rs 99,663. Whereas, silver has increased by Rs 1,745 to Rs 95,845 per kg. Due to GST, the price of silver has reached Rs 98,720 per kg.

The India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has announced the bullion market rates, which do not include GST. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to 2000 in your city. IBJA issues rates twice a day. Once around 12 noon, and the other around 5 pm.

Gold price rises by around Rs 21,021

On April 22, 2025, the price of gold was at a high of Rs 99,100 per 10 grams. On December 31, 2024, the price of gold was Rs 76,045 per 10 grams and the price of silver was Rs 85,680 per kg. On this day, gold closed at Rs 75,740. Silver also closed at Rs 86,017 per kg. On January 31, 2025, the price of gold was Rs 82,165 per 10 grams. This year, gold has become expensive by around Rs 21,021 and silver by Rs 9,828.

According to the IBJA rate, the price of 23-carat gold today increased by Rs 1,414 to Rs 96,374 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the average spot price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 1,355 to Rs 88,633 around 12:15 pm. The price of 18-carat gold increased by Rs 1,109 to Rs 72,571 per 10 grams. The price of 14-carat gold has increased by Rs 865 to Rs 56,605.