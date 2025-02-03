Gold Prices Surge to Rs 84,663 per 10 Grams; Check Rates in Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities

Gold and silver prices have witnessed a major surge in recent days, continuing their upward trajectory after the Union Budget. On Monday, gold prices rose to Rs 84,663 per 10 grams in Delhi, up from Rs 83,203 the previous day and Rs 82,583 last week for 24-carat gold. Similarly, silver prices climbed to Rs 1,02,600 per kg, marking an increase from Rs 1,01,700 per kg recorded a day earlier.

According to the latest rates released by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the average spot price of 24-carat gold without GST stands at Rs 82,094 per 10 grams, reflecting a slight increase of Rs 8 from Friday's closing price. Meanwhile, silver prices have dropped significantly by Rs 1,058, trading at Rs 92,475 per kg today, down from its opening price of Rs 93,533 on Friday.

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Across Major Cities

As per Live Mint, gold and silver prices have continued their upward trend across major cities. In Chennai, gold is priced at Rs 84,511 per 10 grams on February 3, up from Rs 83,051 yesterday and Rs 82,431 last week. Silver is trading at Rs 1,09,700 per kg, rising from Rs 1,08,800 yesterday and Rs 1,07,600 last week.

In Mumbai, gold stands at Rs 84,517 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 83,057 yesterday and Rs 82,437 last week. Silver prices have climbed to Rs 1,01,900 per kg, up from Rs 1,01,000 yesterday and Rs 99,800 last week.

In Kolkata, gold is priced at Rs 84,515 per 10 grams, while silver is trading at Rs 1,03,400 per kg.